First ever Santa dash in Morecambe for CancerCare was runaway success

On Sunday, the charity held its first ever Santa Dash in the town which saw dozens of families converge on the Promenade for a one-mile jovial jog from the Morecambe Sailing Club Hut to the Midland Hotel.

The Santa Dash is one of the charity’s flagship events that usually takes place in Lancaster city centre but this year, following the opening of its new centre on Northumberland Street, it decided to expand the event into the resort.

Chief Executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “Since opening in May the new centre has gone from strength-to-strength and we wanted to hold a Santa Dash to give local people the chance to join in the fun and spread the word about our services in the town even further.”

CancerCare Santa dash in Morecambe.

The Dashers were warmed up in foggy conditions ahead of the start by local fitness instructor Sheryl Coultas Anderson and then welcomed at the finish line at the Midland by a host of season entertainment including snow machine and Christmas tunes from local DJ Gareth Sheppard.

Organiser Helen Hartin said: “It was lovely to see so many families come out to support Morecambe’s first ever Santa Dash and join in the festive fun. The community really got behind us as did so many local businesses who donated prizes, gave us sponsorship or donated their time free to entertain us.

“Seeing so many Santas, not to mention a very large dinosaur dashing along Morecambe Promenade was a true spectacle and to see the smiles on the children’s faces was magical. Thank you again to everyone who supported it and hope to see you again next year!”

CancerCare's Heidi Bowron and Sarah Drake with DJ Gareth Sheppard at Sunday's Santa dash in Morecambe.

