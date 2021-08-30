First ever Carnforth street festival is 'fantastic success'

Crowds enjoying Carnforth's first street festival.

The event on Saturday June 21 included food from around the world including America, Jamaica, Italy, Spain, Scotland and England!

Crafts included handmade jewellery, candles, wood-turned ornaments and gadgets, designer flowers and even vegan bath bombs!

From start to finish the atmosphere was incredible with everyone having a great time enjoying what was on offer, including the performers who entertained the crowds from start to finish.

Speaking on behalf of Carnforth Town Council, who led the event, Coun Steve Watson said: "After the last 18 months where everyone has faced many challenges, the council was on a mission to deliver to welcome everyone back into our town and support our local businesses with a fub event with something for everyone.

"We faced many obstacles including meticulously planning a way to fit vendors into Market Street and Ashtrees Way, some having to withdraw at a late stage and the Great British weather, but from the overwhelmingly positive feedback that we have received I think we can safely say 'mission accomplished'.

"We will now take stock, review the feedback and see where we go from here."

One visitor, Mark Long, said: "My family have had an amazing day. We were a little apprehenvise about the weather, but what an atmosphere!

"It was just what people needed and everyone was in high spirits. We had an amazing chicken and my kids got lovely handmade fluffy animals and they loved dancing with the guys from Beyond Radio.

"There was a lot of choice on the food stalls. I do hope that Carnforth Town Council do this again and build on this year's success."

Around 40 stalls were in attendance throughout the festival, which required the temporary closure of Market Street to road traffic, with diversions in place via New Street and Haws Hill.

Local businesses benefited greatly from the event, which attracted hundreds of potential customers to their doorstep.