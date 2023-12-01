Firm expands with £500k investment in young people’s residential care in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alcedo Care Group has invested around £500,000 in acquiring and setting up its first home in Morecambe to help young people in crisis aged up to 18 years old.

Known as Osprey Home, the property will be fully staffed and will offer an inviting family atmosphere for young people. The property has been specifically designed to accommodate young people with placements lasting a minimum of 28 days and continuing for years if required.

Working closely with the local authority and children’s social services, Alcedo Care aims to address the specific needs of the community effectively, creating a positive impact. The company is committed to enriching the lives of its clients, with Osprey Home dedicated to caring for young people across Lancashire.

Registered manager Mark Howard.

Mark Howard has been appointed registered manager of Osprey Home. He said: “My primary goal for the first 12 months of Osprey Home is to start a solo placement for a child or young person who faces challenges with social skills and perhaps finds it difficult living with others. Once this initial placement is firmly established and successfully settled, we hope to introduce a second child or young person.

“We aspire to create a supportive and nurturing environment where individuals can thrive, with excellent care, inclusivity and understanding at the core. It is our ultimate aim that the young people we care for at Osprey Home experience remarkable growth and progress during their placement, with their overall health, well-being and development much improved.”

Mark and his new team will welcome their first client in the next few weeks. With plans to open four homes per year across the North of England and Wales, Alcedo Care is committed to accelerating the availability of its Residential Young People’s Services.

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care Group, said: “The launch of this new service is a huge milestone for the company. It’s a fresh approach to caring for children and young people yet we maintain the all-important comfortable ‘home’ environment.

“Much time has been investment in this new offering, with the team working closely with the local authority and children’s social services to understand what requirements they needed most and how best to help the individuals. It was their recommendation that we purchased a small home with a high staff ratio, which we were willing to do and found the perfect location in Morecambe. We will continue to work in collaboration to develop the Residential Yung People’s Services and have clear and comprehensive plans to roll it out across the north of England and Wales, with the company already close to purchasing its second home.”

The Alcedo Care Services Group now has 20 offices in the north of England and Wales, including in Lancaster.

The family-owned and operated group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the north of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

