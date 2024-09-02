Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters raced to the scene of a vehicle fire on the M6 near Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands attended a vehicle fire between J34 to J35 M6 Northbound at 3.57pm on September 1.

The incident involved one vehicle.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus, and an environmental grab bag to extinguish the fire.

They were in attendance for thirty-five minutes.