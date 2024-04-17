Firefighters tackle house fire in Morecambe

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Apr 2024, 09:46 BST
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a domestic building fire on Morecambe Road, Morecambe at 12.45pm on April 16.

Whilst in attendance, crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure ventilation unit.

Crews were at the scene for 45 minutes.

