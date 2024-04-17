Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a domestic building fire on Morecambe Road, Morecambe at 12.45pm on April 16.
Whilst in attendance, crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure ventilation unit.
Crews were at the scene for 45 minutes.
