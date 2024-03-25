Firefighters tackle car blaze on Morecambe road after headlight catches fire

Firefighters went to the scene of a vehicle fire on a Morecambe road this morning.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:41 GMT
One fire engine from Morecambe attended the vehicle fire at 9.12am on March 25 which involved a headlight that had caught on fire.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately twenty-two minutes.

