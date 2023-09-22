News you can trust since 1837
Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict building on Lancaster quay

Four fire engines attended a derelict building fire on Lancaster quay.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Crews from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands, along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe and the stinger appliance from Skelmersdale, were called to the building on Lune Industrial Estate, New Quay Road, just before 2pm on Thursday.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus were at the scene for several hours.