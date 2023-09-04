News you can trust since 1837
Firefighters rescue person from vehicle stranded in flood water in Carnforth

Firefighters rescued the occupant of a vehicle that had become stranded in flood water in Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Firefighters rescued the occupant of a vehicle stranded in flood water on Crag Bank Lane in Carnforth. Picture from Google Street View.Firefighters rescued the occupant of a vehicle stranded in flood water on Crag Bank Lane in Carnforth. Picture from Google Street View.
Two fire engines from Carnforth and Lancaster attended the incident on Crag Bank Lane, Carnforth at 1.05am on September 2.

One vehicle had become stranded in flood water, firefighters in swift water rescue suits used a swift water rescue sled to rescue one occupant from the vehicle.

Crews were at the scene for two hours.

