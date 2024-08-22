Firefighters rescue dog stuck in mud on Lancaster riverbank
Fire crews rescued a dog stuck in mud on St George’s Quay, Lancaster.
Two fire engines from Lancaster, one fire engine from Morecambe, and the air support unit rescued one dog stuck in mud from the river bank of St Georges Quay in Lancaster at 8.08pm on August 21.
Two fire service swift water rescue technicians used one 10.5 metre ladder, two inflatable walkways, and a large animal rescue kit to successfully rescue the dog.
Fire crews were on scene for approximately one hour.