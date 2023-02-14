News you can trust since 1837
Firefighters race to scene of house on fire in Heysham

Fire crews were called to a fire at a semi-detached house in Heysham.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read

At 7.15am on Monday, (February 13), two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a domestic building fire on Fairfield Road, Heysham.

The incident involved a semi-detached property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Fire service.
They were in attendance for forty minutes.

HeyshamLancasterMorecambe