Firefighters issue warning after putting out woodland blaze near Lancaster village

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th May 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 09:26 BST
The scene of the open fire in Hornby.placeholder image
The scene of the open fire in Hornby.
Fire crews from Hornby attended a blaze in open woodland near the village on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out just after 3.45pm to a fire in the open.

Crews located a pile of pallets and sticks which had been lit near a woodland – no one was in the area on their arrival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Hornby Fire Station said: “Please refrain from having camp fires whilst the ground and surrounds are very dry following weeks of sunny weather.

“A fire left unattended could spread and go out of control – this could cause major damage the to the local area or even spread to neighbouring properties.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice