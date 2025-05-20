Firefighters issue warning after putting out woodland blaze near Lancaster village

The scene of the open fire in Hornby.

Fire crews from Hornby attended a blaze in open woodland near the village on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out just after 3.45pm to a fire in the open.

Crews located a pile of pallets and sticks which had been lit near a woodland – no one was in the area on their arrival.

A spokesman for Hornby Fire Station said: “Please refrain from having camp fires whilst the ground and surrounds are very dry following weeks of sunny weather.

“A fire left unattended could spread and go out of control – this could cause major damage the to the local area or even spread to neighbouring properties.”