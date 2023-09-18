Firefighters deal with Lancaster kitchen blaze
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to a house in Sefton Drive, Lancaster, early on Saturday morning to deal with a kitchen blaze.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Firefighters used a hose reel and two breathing apparatus to bring the fire – caused by cooking – under control and were in attendance for 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.