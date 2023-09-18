News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Firefighters deal with Lancaster kitchen blaze

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to a house in Sefton Drive, Lancaster, early on Saturday morning to deal with a kitchen blaze.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Firefighters used a hose reel and two breathing apparatus to bring the fire – caused by cooking – under control and were in attendance for 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambe