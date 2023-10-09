Firefighters battle two blazes in derelict buildings on Lancaster quay
Fire crews have been called out to tackle two fires in derelict buildings on Lancaster quay.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Four fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands, Morecambe and Carnforth attended an empty building in Quay Road just before 11.30am on Sunday, where they found a blaze in a waste pile inside the building.
Crews were at the scene for two-and-a-half hours bringing the situation under control.
Firefighters were then called to New Quay Road just after 6am today, Monday, where again a large pile of waste inside a derelict premise was alight.
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended the scene.