Firefighters battle two blazes in derelict buildings on Lancaster quay

Four fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands, Morecambe and Carnforth attended an empty building in Quay Road just before 11.30am on Sunday, where they found a blaze in a waste pile inside the building.

Crews were at the scene for two-and-a-half hours bringing the situation under control.

Firefighters were then called to New Quay Road just after 6am today, Monday, where again a large pile of waste inside a derelict premise was alight.

