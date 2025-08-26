Firefighters battle flats blaze on Lancaster estate

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:19 BST
Six fire engines were called to the scene.
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze at a small block of flats in Lancaster.

The fire broke out in Bronte House on Shakespeare Road on the Vale estate just after 1.30pm today, Tuesday.

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene, and firefighters using breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder tackled the blaze.

Several roads in the immediate area have been temporarily closed and crews remain in attendance.

