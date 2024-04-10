Fire service investigating cause of blaze in commercial building in Lancaster
The fire service are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in a commercial building in Lancaster.
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Carnforth attended a commercial fire on Ashton Road, Lancaster at 9.47am on April 9.
The fire service used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a gas monitor to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were in attendance for just over two hours and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
