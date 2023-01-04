Crews were called out to premises in Caton Road just after 10pm on Tuesday.

They found a building well alight, and remained on site for several hours extinguishing the fire.

Six fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, and the command support unit from Preston, were called to the incident, and used four breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and two jets to contain the fire.

Nobody was injured.