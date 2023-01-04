Fire crews tackle blaze at Lancaster firm
Six fire engines were called to a fire at a firm in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:57am
Crews were called out to premises in Caton Road just after 10pm on Tuesday.
They found a building well alight, and remained on site for several hours extinguishing the fire.
Six fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, and the command support unit from Preston, were called to the incident, and used four breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and two jets to contain the fire.
Nobody was injured.
Crews remained at the scene until around 6.30am.