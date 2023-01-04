News you can trust since 1837
Fire crews tackle blaze at Lancaster firm

Six fire engines were called to a fire at a firm in Lancaster.

By Gayle Rouncivell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:57am

Crews were called out to premises in Caton Road just after 10pm on Tuesday.

They found a building well alight, and remained on site for several hours extinguishing the fire.

Six fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, and the command support unit from Preston, were called to the incident, and used four breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and two jets to contain the fire.

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a Lancaster firm for several hours.
Nobody was injured.

Crews remained at the scene until around 6.30am.