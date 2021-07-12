Fire crews tackle blaze at Lancaster city centre restaurant
Four fire crews tackled a chip pan fire at a city centre restaurant.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:40 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 9:20 am
Eye-witnesses in Lancaster at lunchtime on Monday July 12 said crews were at Cafe Istanbul, a Turkish restaurant and takeaway in Market Street.
Our photos taken by Joshua Brandwood show shoppers watching on as the Lancashire Fire & Rescue team attends the incident.
A fire service spokesman said four fire crews from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Silverdale tackled the blaze, which involved a chip pan range which crews quickly brought under control.
Crews were called to the scene at around 1.20pm and were in attendance about one hour and 25 minutes.