Fire crews tackle blaze at Lancaster city centre restaurant

This photo taken by Joshua Brandwood shows shoppers looking on as a Lancashire Fire & Rescue team tackles the blaze at Cafe Istanbul.

Eye-witnesses in Lancaster at lunchtime on Monday July 12 said crews were at Cafe Istanbul, a Turkish restaurant and takeaway in Market Street.

A fire service spokesman said four fire crews from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Silverdale tackled the blaze, which involved a chip pan range which crews quickly brought under control.

