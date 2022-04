Fire crews were called to the site in Clay Lane, Morecambe, at around 2.40pm and spent more than five hours tackling the blaze.

Firefighters used three leaf blowers and five beaters to extinguish the fire, with four fire engines and special appliances from across the service attending.

Crews also attended on Monday after some of the peat was reported to still be burning.

Some of the devastation caused by the wildfire. Photo from video by Janet Packham

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.