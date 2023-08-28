News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Fire crews help rescue person ‘at height’ in Lancaster

Emergency crews helped a person from a high building in Galgate.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Crews were called to Main Road in Galgate.Crews were called to Main Road in Galgate.
Crews were called to Main Road in Galgate.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands, along with an aerial appliance from Morecambe and the search and rescue unit from Bamber Bridge, were sent to an incident involving a casualty at height in Main Road, Galgate, just before 2.30pm on Sunday.

Firefighters used a sled and scoop stretcher to successfully rescue the casualty, who was then handed over to the North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were on scene for about 20 minutes.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambe