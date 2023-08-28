Fire crews help rescue person ‘at height’ in Lancaster
Emergency crews helped a person from a high building in Galgate.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands, along with an aerial appliance from Morecambe and the search and rescue unit from Bamber Bridge, were sent to an incident involving a casualty at height in Main Road, Galgate, just before 2.30pm on Sunday.
Firefighters used a sled and scoop stretcher to successfully rescue the casualty, who was then handed over to the North West Ambulance Service.
Crews were on scene for about 20 minutes.