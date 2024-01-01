News you can trust since 1837
Fire crews called to derelict building blaze in Lancaster

Fire crews attrended after a blaze broke out in a derelict building in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Firefighters were called to the scene of the building fire in Far Moor Lane just after 10.30pm on Friday.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended, with crews using aqua packs and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

They were at the scene for an hour and 15 minutes.

