Fire crews called to derelict building blaze in Lancaster
Fire crews attrended after a blaze broke out in a derelict building in Lancaster.
Firefighters were called to the scene of the building fire in Far Moor Lane just after 10.30pm on Friday.
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended, with crews using aqua packs and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
They were at the scene for an hour and 15 minutes.