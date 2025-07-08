Fire crews called to blaze on farm in village near Lancaster

Crews extinguish the fire on Tuesday lunchtime.

Firefighters used the River Lune for help as they extinguished a blaze in Hornby this morning, Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Carnforth and Lancaster Fire Stations attended the blaze in a telehandler farm vehicle just before noon.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one main jet and one light portable pump, and also made use of the River Lune's water supply to aid extinguishing the fire, once both fire engines water supplies were emptied.

Both crews were in attendance for over an hour.

Crews then filled up with water from hydrants in Hornby village and were then avaliable for further incidents.