Fire crews called to blaze in disused bunker in Carnforth woods
Crews were called to the scene, which was just behind the Spar, at 8.40pm, and found smoke coming from the old bunker located in the woods.
The area has recently been used as a popular meeting point and for setting fires inside it and around the wooded area.
The blaze was dealt with quickly by crews.
A spokesman said: "Please be mindful of ensuring any fires in the open are fully extinguished so incidents like this do not happen.
"Two fire appliances were sent to this avoidable incident caused by carelessness, but they could have potentially been needed for a more serious incident elsewhere. Luckily, this was not the case this time!"