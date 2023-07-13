Crews were called to the scene, which was just behind the Spar, at 8.40pm, and found smoke coming from the old bunker located in the woods.

The area has recently been used as a popular meeting point and for setting fires inside it and around the wooded area.

The blaze was dealt with quickly by crews.

The smouldering fire in Carnforth woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: "Please be mindful of ensuring any fires in the open are fully extinguished so incidents like this do not happen.