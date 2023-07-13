News you can trust since 1837
Fire crews called to blaze in disused bunker in Carnforth woods

Fire crews from Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands were called to a fire in a disused bunker on Wednesday evening.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read

Crews were called to the scene, which was just behind the Spar, at 8.40pm, and found smoke coming from the old bunker located in the woods.

The area has recently been used as a popular meeting point and for setting fires inside it and around the wooded area.

The blaze was dealt with quickly by crews.

The smouldering fire in Carnforth woods.The smouldering fire in Carnforth woods.
The smouldering fire in Carnforth woods.
A spokesman said: "Please be mindful of ensuring any fires in the open are fully extinguished so incidents like this do not happen.

"Two fire appliances were sent to this avoidable incident caused by carelessness, but they could have potentially been needed for a more serious incident elsewhere. Luckily, this was not the case this time!"

