Fire crews called to blaze in derelict Lancaster building
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth were called to a fire in Quernmore Road, Lancaster, just before 5pm on Saturday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
The fire involved the ground floor of a derelict commercial building.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one jet to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.