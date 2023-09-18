News you can trust since 1837
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth were called to a fire in Quernmore Road, Lancaster, just before 5pm on Saturday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
The fire involved the ground floor of a derelict commercial building.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one jet to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

