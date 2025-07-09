Fire crews called out after faulty boiler leaks fuel and fumes into cellar of house in Lancaster village
Fire crews dealt with a faulty boiler which was leaking fuel and fumes into the cellar of a house.
Hornby firefighters were called to the property in Brookhouse just after 6.30pm on Tuesday after residents reported a smell of fuel.
The crew were met with heating oil leaking from a faulty boiler in a cellar which they mopped up before isolating the boiler to stop to leak.
Due to fumes in a confined space, the decision was made to commit two firefighters in breathing apparatus.
Crews were in attendance for around an hour before returning back to the station.
