Fire crews called out after faulty boiler leaks fuel and fumes into cellar of house in Lancaster village

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:38 BST
Fire crews dealt with a faulty boiler which was leaking fuel and fumes into the cellar of a house.

Hornby firefighters were called to the property in Brookhouse just after 6.30pm on Tuesday after residents reported a smell of fuel.

The crew were met with heating oil leaking from a faulty boiler in a cellar which they mopped up before isolating the boiler to stop to leak.

Due to fumes in a confined space, the decision was made to commit two firefighters in breathing apparatus.

Crews were in attendance for around an hour before returning back to the station.

