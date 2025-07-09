Fire crews called out after faulty boiler leaks fuel and fumes into cellar of house in Lancaster village

Hornby firefighters used breathing apparatus at the house in Brookhouse.

Fire crews dealt with a faulty boiler which was leaking fuel and fumes into the cellar of a house.

Hornby firefighters were called to the property in Brookhouse just after 6.30pm on Tuesday after residents reported a smell of fuel.

The crew were met with heating oil leaking from a faulty boiler in a cellar which they mopped up before isolating the boiler to stop to leak.

Due to fumes in a confined space, the decision was made to commit two firefighters in breathing apparatus.

Crews were in attendance for around an hour before returning back to the station.