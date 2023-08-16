Fire crews battle blaze at derelict building in Lancaster
Fire crews are currently at the scene of a blaze at a derelict building in Lancaster this morning, Wednesday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands made their way to the property in Moor Lane just before 7.30am.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been using three hose reels and two triple extension ladder to extinguish the blaze.
Crews remain at the scene.