News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Fire crews battle blaze at derelict building in Lancaster

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a blaze at a derelict building in Lancaster this morning, Wednesday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
Three crews attended the blaze.Three crews attended the blaze.
Three crews attended the blaze.

Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands made their way to the property in Moor Lane just before 7.30am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been using three hose reels and two triple extension ladder to extinguish the blaze.

Crews remain at the scene.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambe