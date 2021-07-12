Fire at Lancaster city centre restaurant
Fire crews have been at the scene of a blaze at a city centre restaurant.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:40 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:42 pm
Eye-witnesses in Lancaster this morning, Monday July 12, said crews were at Cafe Istanbul, a Turkish restaurant and takeaway in Market Street.
Our photos taken by Joshua Brandwood show shoppers watching on as the Lancashire Fire & Rescue team attends the incident.
We will update our story with more information once we have it from the fire service.