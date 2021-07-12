Fire at Lancaster city centre restaurant

This photo taken by Joshua Brandwood shows shoppers looking on as a Lancashire Fire & Rescue team tackles the blaze at Cafe Istanbul.

Eye-witnesses in Lancaster this morning, Monday July 12, said crews were at Cafe Istanbul, a Turkish restaurant and takeaway in Market Street.

Our photos taken by Joshua Brandwood show shoppers watching on as the Lancashire Fire & Rescue team attends the incident.

We will update our story with more information once we have it from the fire service.