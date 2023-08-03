Fine dining restaurant and hotel close to Lancaster goes up for sale priced at £3m

Set in a stunning 15th century property within four acres of manicured gardens, Hipping Hall offers an impressive menu made from seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

The luxurious restaurant - which seats 30 - rose to fame after featuring on The Trip with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in 2010 and has been recognised with a three AA rosette award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The luxury accommodation comprises 15 guest rooms spread over three buildings, including the main house, cottage and recently completed stable rooms.

Hipping Hall at Kirkby Lonsdale.

The hotel's turnover for year ending February 28 2023 was £909,000.

The current owner, Andrew Wildsmith, bought Hipping Hall in 2005 and, after nearly 20 years of trading, closed the business on July 24.

He decided to sell to focus on his Michelin Star restaurant, The Forest Side in Grasmere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It has been an absolute pleasure bringing guests to this beautiful part of the world over the last two decades and providing them with first-class hospitality.

"Hipping Hall still holds so much potential, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for this magnificent building.”

Joel Osbourne, broker at Christie & Co who are handling the sale, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to acquire a unique property in an idyllic setting, with the potential to take the current business forward or introduce a new concept.

"There is also a parcel of land, available by separate negotiation, which offers scope for development, subject to the necessary planning permissions.”