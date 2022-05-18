Final line-up announced for Carnforth Queen's Jubilee music festival

Leighton Live festival will go ahead in the historic grounds of Leighton Hall Estate in Carnforth from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5.

Headliners include UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Ministry of Sound Disco, Sister Sledge and The Halle orchestra.

Regional street food and craft beer will be for sale on site plus fun activities for the all the family to enjoy.

Iconic band UB40 featuring lead singer Ali Campbell will kick off the festival on the Friday (June 3) with support coming from Reggae Roast featuring Donovan Kingjay.

Saturday (June 4) will be a day and night filled with dancing as iconic disco family Sister Sledge perform followed by a brand new live show from the Ministry of Sound Disco, a 15-piece band celebrating the very best in disco and house hits.

There will also be DJ sets throughout the day from Hacienda legend Graeme Park and Manchester’s premier club night, Funkademia.

To close the festival on Sunday (June 5), there will be an all day picnic including activities for the whole family.

The highlight of the Sunday evening comes from The Hallé symphony orchestra who will present the magnificent Last Night of the Proms with very special guest soprano, Laura Wright.

The weekend will end on a high with a huge firework display.

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to explore the grounds of Leighton Hall and the ancestral home of the world-renowned Gillow furniture family, with its extensive lawns and 19th century Walled Garden.

The full festival line-up is as follows:

FRIDAY

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell / Reggae Roast featuring Donovan Kingjay

SATURDAY

Ministry of Sound Disco / Sister Sledge (live) / Graeme Park / Funkademia

SUNDAY

The Halle Last Night Of The Proms Jubilee Picnic and Laura Wright / The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Day tickets are still available for £45 and tickets for the full three days are on sale at £115. Under 10s go free and teen tickets start at £15.