Final Lancaster hospice Moonlight Walk is night to remember

This year’s St John’s Hospice 14k event was jubilee themed, to carry on the celebrations from the week before, with many walkers opting for red, white and blue attire.

There was no shortage of union flags either and some participants even wore crowns and tiaras.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s, said “ We’ve had such an incredible night and we want to thank everyone who walked, sponsored a walker or volunteered, as well as our event sponsors.

"It was great to see people who have done every single Moonlight Walk and people who were doing it for the first time.

"Over the years, the Moonlight Walk has shown us just how strong and supportive the community around St John’s Hospice is, and it’s been a pleasure to run this event.

"We know the Moonlight Walk is loved by many - the 15 walks have raised well over £1million.

"It’s bittersweet to see the end of the Moonlight Walk but a lot has changed since our first walk in 2007 and we want to provide our supporters with something new and fresh next year.”

Raring to go Moonlight walkers warm up before the start of the event.

First past the post Smiles from the first walkers to make it back to the hospice.

Flying the flag The Queen's jubilee celebrations continue.

Right royal occasion Red, white and blue was the order of the day.