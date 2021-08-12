Final chance to give feedback on Morecambe's Eden Project North plans

How part of Eden Project North might look.

Eden bosses are in the town this afternoon to allow a final chance for residents to discuss the project before plans are submitted.

An online consultation for Morecambe residents was launched last month, giving the public the opportunity to examine the proposals in detail.

The consultation closed on August 6, but project managers Tim Neary and Emma Critchley will be in Morecambe today to hear from the public.

The pair will be at Rita's Cafe on the prom from 4pm until 6pm to listen to any feedback on the scheme.

This will be the last chance for the public to share any opinions regarding the project before plans are submitted - when people will then be able to submit their views to the city council.

It is hoped a planning application will be submitted to Lancaster City Council before the end of the summer.

If the scheme gets the green light, work would be likely to begin in January 2022, with an expected opening date of 2024.

Eden Project International purchased the land last week.