Final chance to be part of very last Moonlight Walk in Lancaster for St John's Hospice

St John's Hospice has announced that this year's walk on Saturday (June 11) will be their last after 15 years of holding the event.

The Moonlight Walk has always been a significant event in St John's fundraising calendar so the hospice is appealing one final time to families, friends and solo walkers to take part.

Catherine Butterworth, director of income generation said, "After 15 fabulous years of holding the Moonlight Walk, we have decided this year's walk will be our last one ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moonlight Walk has been raising funds for the hospice for 15 years.

"Times have changed and so have the needs of our community so next year we want to do something different for our supporters.

"This year the theme is the Platinum Jubilee and we want this final walk to be a really memorable event and a big part of the hospice's history.

"We would love the community to come and walk with us to celebrate the work of St John's in the hospice and out in the community in patient homes.

"Whether you are a regular Moonlight Walker or you haven't walked with us before, this is the year because you can't do it next year so please don't miss this opportunity!"

This year's Platinum themed Jubilee Moonlight Walk starts at 8pm.

To sign up to take part click here

The hospice and their supporters are constantly organising a range of events and opportunities to suit everybody.