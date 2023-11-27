Festive season begins as popular Lancaster on Ice opens in city centre
Families got in the festive mood at the weekend with the launch of Lancaster on Ice.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT
The now traditional Dalton Square festival of festive fun opened at the weekend, with hundreds taking the opportunity to enjoy the ice skating, big wheel and other attractions.
Last year’s extravaganza saw around 100,000 visitors flock to the event, which runs for six weeks and has been a popular part of Lancaster’s Christmas entertainment since it was first launched in 2018 by Hannah and Martin Horner from The Borough.
Tickets are on sale for the ice skating online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk
