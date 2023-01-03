News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Festive fun as panto returns to Morecambe Winter Gardens for first time in 50 years

Panto returned to Morecambe Winter Gardens over the festive period for the first time in 50 years.

By Gayle Rouncivell
31 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 11:18am

Cinderella ran from December 10-24 and brought with it colourful costumes, beautiful scenery and lots of laughs and festive fun for all the family.

The event was a big success, with mre than 2,000 Morecambe school children also going along to enjoy the panto, which was held in the theatre's 125th year.

1. Ready for action

Panto returned to Morecambe Winter Gardens after 50 years.

Photo: Morecambe Winter Gardens

Photo Sales

2. Full house

Schoolchildren enjoy a performace of Cinderella at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Photo: Morecambe Winter Gardens

Photo Sales

3. Main characters

Some of the cast of Cinderella.

Photo: Morecambe Winter Gardens

Photo Sales

4. N-ice work

Ice-cream sellers ready for action.

Photo: Morecambe Winter Gardens

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2