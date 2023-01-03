Festive fun as panto returns to Morecambe Winter Gardens for first time in 50 years
Panto returned to Morecambe Winter Gardens over the festive period for the first time in 50 years.
Cinderella ran from December 10-24 and brought with it colourful costumes, beautiful scenery and lots of laughs and festive fun for all the family.
The event was a big success, with mre than 2,000 Morecambe school children also going along to enjoy the panto, which was held in the theatre's 125th year.
