Festival in Morecambe mum's memory returns to Heysham after pandemic

Alannafest 2022 organised by Alanna’s mum Stella and sister Katie, aims to raise thousands of pounds for CancerCare.

The festival will take place at Heysham Cricket Club on Sunday, August 28, and will feature live bands on an outdoor stage, a beer marquee, inflatables, local performers and much more.

Katie Duffy said on Facebook: “We are so excited to announce the long awaited return of our much loved charity festival, AlannaFest 2022 and boy are we returning with a bang!

Alannafest in 2018. Photo by Mike Jackson.

“My Mum and I, and all of our fabulous team are hoping you all come along this year with your deckchairs, your picnics, your grannies and grandads, your friendly pooches and of course the children to try and raise as much money for the charity closest to our heart, CancerCare, who have suffered such a hit the last few years, which I'm sure every single person, household and business can relate to.

“Keep an eye on our AlannaFest page, maybe even give it a like, as updates will follow in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in a stall, becoming a sponsor, or local bands who may wish to play at the event can contact the organisers at [email protected] or click here

Mum-of-two Alanna was just 26 when she passed away in 2008 after losing a two-year battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

