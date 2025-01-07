‘Feisty’ figurehead behind popular Lancaster pizza restaurant passes away, aged 88

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tribute has been paid to the much-loved face behind Lancaster’s Pizza Margherita restaurant.

Wendy Allen passed away on December 30 at the age of 88 after a short illness.

During her many decades living in the city, Wendy was involved in many community activities as well as being the founder of the popular Moor Lane pizzeria.

Wendy was born Mary Clementine Boizot in Peterborough in 1936, but was called Wendy at a very early age by her brother Peter after the ‘Peter Pan’ character, and the name stuck.

Pizza Margherita founder Wendy Allen at the restaurant in 2014.

She married David Allen when she was 18 after the pair met at a local amateur dramatics society, and the couple went on to have two children, Matthew and Sarah.

The family moved around the country several times due to David’s work with ICI, firstly to Chester and then to Middlesbrough before settling in the Lancaster area, where David became chief engineer at Storey’s of Lancaster.

Unusually for the time, Wendy began working when daughter Sarah was only three, training with the probation service in Middlesbrough when she was 24 and spending a further six years there.

When the family relocated to Lancaster, Wendy became regional officer for the National Marriage Guidance Council – now known as RELATE.

She later returned to working with the probation service within Lancashire as assistant chief probation officer for Lancashire.

As numerous Lancastrians familiar with Pizza Margherita know, Wendy’s brother Peter was the founder of the nationwide chain Pizza Express.

In 1979 Wendy decided to open up her own pizza restaurant.

She restored the old lino warehouse in Moor Lane, and opened Pizza Margherita on December 4 that year.

Wendy Allen pictured in 1994 at her brother Peter's 65th birthday party.

Over the decades, through Wendy’s drive and enthusiasm, Pizza Margherita was always keen to get involved in the community, including offering special pre-theatre dining menus in conjunction with the Dukes Playhouse, as well as hosting art and literature events in the restaurant to coincide with local exhibitions and festivals.

More than 45 years later the restaurant is still a thriving hub in the Lancaster community, with many long-standing regular customers.

“Mum was the figurehead of the business and was always overseeing everything, but it was always very much a family business,” her daughter Sarah said.

After Wendy’s husband David retired, he worked in the restaurant, mainly on the business side. However, his engineering skills were always called upon when anything broke down.

Wendy Allen pictured in 1999.

They made a great team together. He sadly passed away in 1994.

Sarah’s brother Matthew has since taken over the running of the business.

During the 1990s, Wendy also became a Justice of the Peace and was on the board of governors at Lancaster & Morecambe College, later becoming vice-chairman.

She was also vice-chairman and a non-executive member of the Lancaster Priority Services NHS Trust for four years.

“Mum had fingers in many pies,” Sarah said. “She had become such a name in the city that she was asked to become a magistrate. As with everything she did, she fulfilled her duties with diligence and compassion.”

Perhaps Wendy’s most unusual work was that of an agony aunt for the Liverpool Echo for more than a decade.

Wendy Allen pictured at her daughter Sarah's wedding in 1983.

“Working in hospitality, mum said it was surprising how much people would share their problems with you, whilst they are eating their food,” Sarah said.

“She was so good at building a rapport with people.

“It was challenging for the rest of the family because the copy had to be ready for Thursdays at 9am and she would get up that day at 5am to do it, instead of having it ready earlier. She always managed to pull it off perfectly though.”

Wendy had lived in Yealand Conyers for the last 40 years and had remarried just 18 months ago at the age of 86.

She and new husband Dr Anthony Ellis had been making many plans for the future, but sadly Wendy was taken ill briefly and suddenly just before Christmas.

She passed away peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after a short stay on December 30.

“Even at 88 she was still very feisty and had a very keen interest in the news and what was going on in the world, right up until the end,” said Sarah.

Wendy is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and her husband Anthony.

Her funeral service will be held at Lancaster Priory at noon on Friday January 17. Family flowers only, although donations can be made to St John’s Hospice.