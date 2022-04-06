'Father' of Lancaster City Council marks 90th birthday

When he expected only a drink with a neighbour, 25 people turned up at Skerton Liberal Club in Lancaster to wish him a happy 90th birthday.

Abbott is father of Lancaster City Council, having notched up a record 55 years' unbroken service as a city councillor since he was a 35-year-old lecturer at Lancaster & Morecambe College.

Lancaster MP Cat Smith, former MP Hilton Dawson and Labour leader Coun Erica Lewis congratulated Abbott on his achievement.

Coun Abbott Bryning (seated centre) with friends and colleagues at a surprise 90th birthday celebration. Picture by Steve Pendrill

Mayor Mike Greenall also popped in after an official engagement.

Abbott was born in 1932, the same year Morecambe Town Hall was built.

He attended Morecambe Grammar School and was the first member of the family to go to university in the 1950s, attending Sheffield University.

Abbott joined the Labour Party while a student and was signed up by Labour’s former deputy leader, Roy Hattersley.

He became a councillor in 1967 and has won 15 elections. He was Mayor twice and is a former leader of the council.

Abbott also was the Labour candidate for Morecambe in the 1983 General Election, losing to Mark Lennox-Boyd.

Distinguished service to Lancaster University was recognised with an honorary degree.

“His name is synonymous with Skerton and Lancaster,” said Alan Sandham, a junior reporter with the Lancaster Guardian when Abbott was first elected.

“The service he has given is amazing.”