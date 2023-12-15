Father Christmas spotted in Lancaster – and we’ve got the pictures and video to prove it!
There's been a rare sighting in Lancaster of someone very famous...
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
We've been sent these fantastic photos of Father Christmas stopping off at Clougha Pike before he starts his mammoth trek around the world on Christmas Eve.
Santa was clearly enjoying a glorious sunrise and the stunning views from the peak during his quick pit stop in the city.
Let's hope the climb to the top hasn't tired him out too much before the big day!
