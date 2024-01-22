Farmer helps rescue minibus passengers trapped in rising flood water near Lancaster
A farmer helped to rescue passengers from a minibus after it got stuck in rising flood water in the Lune Valley.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carnforth firefighters were called to the scene at Loyn Bridge in Gressingham on Sunday evening.
On arrival they found a minibus trapped in rising flood water, and a farmer using his tractor to help ferry the seven passengers to a safe place.
Firefighters wearing flood suits helped with the rescue, with all passengers and driver unharmed, albeit in wet shoes and clothing.
Loyn Bridge was later closed by police due to the flood water.