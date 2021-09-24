Fancy some boobs with your brew to help mark awareness month in Lancaster?

Brew bakers with some of the iced boobs.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the team of star bakers from popular bakery Baked by Brew are offering something rather special in their bid to raise funds for Breast Cancer UK.

They have taken Brew’s signature bake of cinnamon buns and transformed them into delicious pairs of tempting iced boobs.

Head baker and director Elrè Woods said:"Breast cancer is a cause close to everyone’s heart and each member of our team has been touched by this dreadful disease.

The iced boobs will be on sale throughout October.

"When we heard that October was a month of awareness, we wanted to do our bit. We have all lost friends or family to breast cancer, and it is heart-breaking to learn that 25 per cent of cases are preventable.

"Until recently we were totally unaware of that figure. Education is so important and that is why we have chosen to support Breast Cancer UK.”

Her daughter and co-director Luiza added: “The team here have had great fun developing the iced boobs version of our cinnamon buns.

"We have tested them out on our regular customers, friends, and family, and they have gone down a treat. Who would have known that buns could cause so much laughter and give rise to so many terrible jokes?

"On a more serious note, we will be donating 50p to Breast Cancer UK for each pair of boobs we sell and would love to receive photos of customers enjoying boobs with their favourite brew. Keep your eyes on our social media to see what our customers get up to with theirs!”

Why not treat your ‘breast’ friend? The iced boobs will be on sale in Brew’s Brock Street coffee shop throughout October and will also be available to order online here. - 50p will be donated to BCUK for each pair sold.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast cancer organisations across the world come together to raise awareness of the disease, its prevention, treatment, and survivorship.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, but more than a quarter of cases are preventable.