Family pays tribute to 'talented DJ with vibrant personality' who died after Morecambe taxi collision

Wayne Putley, pictured with his late sister Jeanette.

A family has paid an emotional tribute to a man with a ‘vibrant personality’ who died following a collision in Morecambe.

Wayne Putley, 50, from Lancaster, had a love for the outdoors, with him working as a skilled dry stone waller in the Lake District.

Wayne was a rear seat passenger in a taxi which was in collision with a Fiat Punto on Westgate, Morecambe, at 5.47am on Sunday August 10.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and medical personnel, he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Paying tribute to Wayne, his family said: “We are deeply saddened to share the loss of Wayne Putley, a beloved son, brother, father-of-three and grandad.

“He tragically died as a passenger in a taxi during a road traffic collision on Westgate.

“Wayne was known for his vibrant personality, his love of the outdoors, paddleboarding, and his skill as a dry stone waller in the Lake District.

“He was a talented DJ and brought joy through his weekly DJ sets for friends and family.

“His passing, just 12 weeks after losing his sister, has left a huge void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

“Wayne’s memory and legacy will live on in all of us.”

A 22-year-old man has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified and causing death by driving while uninsured.

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.

Please contact 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0270 of 10th August 2025.