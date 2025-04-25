Family pays tribute to 'caring, beautiful boy' after 18-year-old boxer dies in Morecambe collision

Leo Mountain.

Tributes have been paid to the “most handsome” 18-year-old who died in a collision in Morecambe.

Leo Mountain died after the collision on the A623 Bay Gateway between Mellishaw Lane and Northgate on Sunday April 20, shortly after 3am.

Leo’s mum said: “It is with massively heavy hearts that we – Lee, Lewis, Olivia and myself – let people know that our youngest has decided to stay 18 forever.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every single message and call, you’ll never know what it means.

“Our boy was the most handsome, funny, dopy, hardworking, caring, beautiful boy.

“Sleep tight our bambino.”

Leo’s boxing club also paid tribute to him, saying: “Leo was a fantastic young man, an absolute credit to himself and his family. Every boxer, coach and supporter had nothing but love for Leo, he was one of those people you couldn’t help but love. He had an infectious personality and brought laughter and light to every room.

“In boxing terms, Leo most recently became a North West Region champion, which we know he, his family and the club took great pride in.

"He was a very talented boxer, had a great attitude and loved to box.

“Leo had a champion’s heart in and out of the ring.

“To think his cheeky smile, his jokes and his presence won’t be seen any longer is just unthinkable. He had so much to offer this world, his journey had only just started.

“Leo, you are a son, grandson, brother, friend, gentleman, fighter and boxer. You’re respected by many, loved by many and … a champion. Forever in our hearts and minds, you’ll always be missed.

“All the club’s thoughts are with Leo’s family. We can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

PC Daniel Brown, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Leo’s family and loved ones at this devastating time.

“Leo very sadly lost his life in this collision, and we’re continuing to appeal for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

“If you can help, please get in touch with us.”

People with information or footage are asked to contact 101 or email quoting log 0160 of 20th April.