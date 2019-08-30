Family of murder victim from Lancaster Lee Farrington, 29, pay tribute saying he was a “much-loved” father

The family of a murder victim from Lancaster have paid tribute to him saying he was a “much-loved” father.

Lee Farrington, 29, was left with a serious wound to his leg after a stabbing at address on Tarnsyke Road shortly after 10:50pm on Tuesday, August 27.

He was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but died there the following morning, on Wednesday, August 28.

In a tribute to Lee his family said: “We are devastated over the death of Lee, who was a much-loved father to two boys.

“Lee will be missed by so many people, especially his young sons.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that they will now grow up without a dad and that Lee will miss out on so many precious memories with them.”

Lancashire Police say that no arrests have been made at this stage, however ”detectives remain committed to the investigation and finding and bringing whoever was involved to justice”

The spokesman added: “Our thoughts remain with all of Lee’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Call police on 101 with information quoting log number 1734 of 27th August. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.