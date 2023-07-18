Family hope inquest will provide answers into death of Morecambe dad after brain aneurysm surgery

Andrew Marr was admitted to hospital and underwent an emergency scan which showed an extensive subarachnoid haemorrhage.

He was transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he underwent an operation to coil an aneurysm, which involves inserting tiny coils through a catheter to stop the bleeding.

Four days later, an angioplasty – where the artery is stretched – was performed. Andrew was then treated in the intensive care unit at Royal Preston Hospital.

Andrew Marr's inquest is being held this week.

The following day, Andrew’s family visited him. That evening, the family phoned the hospital for an update on his condition and were told that he had taken a turn for the worse while being fed.

Andrew, 62, was put on a ventilator. His family spent a few hours with him before the difficult decision was made to switch the life support off.

Following his death, in November 2021, Andrew’s family instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help secure answers and support them through an inquest.

Samantha Williams, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Andrew’s loved ones, said: “Coming to terms with Andrew’s sudden death and the circumstances surrounding it has been incredibly difficult for his family.

Dad-of-three Andrew Marr.

“Understandably they also have many unanswered questions over the events that unfolded in the lead up to his death.

“While nothing can make up for their loss and the pain they continue to feel, we’re determined to support Andrew’s family throughout the inquest and help them obtain the answers they deserve.

“If during the course of the hearing any issues are identified, it’s vital that lessons are learned to improve patient care.”

Andrew was admitted to the Royal Preston Hospital on 30 October 2021. He had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm following a CT scan.

Andrew Marr.

Coiling surgery was undertaken on November 1, followed by an angioplasty on November 5.

Andrew’s family visited him the following day. He died that evening.

At the time of his death, Andrew had been married to wife Wendy, 67, for 45 years. He was dad to Andrew Jr, 44, Richard, 42, and Sally, 40.

Wendy said: “The past 18 months have been painful for all of us, as we struggle to accept that Andrew’s no longer here.

Andrew Marr.

“We were told that his surgery had been successful, but it was worrying when we were later informed that he had deteriorated.

“We barely had any time with Andrew before he was taken off the life support; it was all so sudden. We didn’t even get a chance to speak with him, and because of that, the pain and grief is still as raw today as it was back then.

“Andrew was dearly loved and not knowing why he was taken from us haunts us every day. While we know the inquest is going to be tough, we need answers so we can honour his memory; it’s the least he deserves.”

