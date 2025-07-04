Family gives update and appeals for help to create memorial garden at site where Heysham toddler George Hinds lost his life in gas explosion

The family of toddler George Hinds have issued an update on plans for a memorial garden at the site of the gas explosion in Heysham which claimed his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George died at his home in Mallowdale Avenue in May 2021, and last year we reported how plans for a community garden had been unveiled.

The design drawing of the proposed garden features gates at the entrance to the community garden and a covered seating and exhibition area.

As you go further into the garden there is a black metal arch with flowers beds and trees to each side.

George Hinds, who died in an explosion in Heysham in 2021.

There is then a circular water feature with a gravel surround, and then brick and timber benches encircling the water feature to allow quiet contemplation.

Further into the garden there is a moss covered area with stepping stones, a willow tunnel with bark path, and planting areas with bark paths.

In the left corner there is a corner concealed with acrylic mirrors lining a timber fence with a ‘secret door'.

Next to this corner there is another timber bench and raised sleepers to a planting bed.

The site of the explosion on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham where toddler George Hinds died.

The land has now been cleared ready for work to begin.

A new Facebook group ‘George’s forget me not community garden’ has been set up and is now appealing for anyone who can help bring the garden to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d like to extend a big thank you to everyone for your continued patience and support,” the page says.

"Due to some unforeseen circumstances, progress on George’s Forget-Me-Not Community Garden was temporarily put on hold – but we’re back on track and excited to share some updates!

“A huge thank you to L W Wilson’s for clearing and preparing the land – your help has laid the groundwork (literally!) for the next phase of our project.

“We’re also thrilled to officially welcome our new project manager, KWB – Kev Wilson Builders Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a fantastic meeting with Kev and Claire, and while it may take a little time to get fully up to speed, we’re confident they’ll be a great asset in bringing this vision to life.

“We’re currently in the final stages of planning, so please bear with us just a little longer. We’ll be reaching out soon to everyone who has kindly offered their time and support.

“If you or your company would like to get involved in this amazing community project in memory of George, please don’t hesitate to get in touch – we’d love to hear from you!”

Emergency services were called to Mallowdale Avenue at around 2.30am on May 16 2021, after residents were woken by the sound of a blast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George was killed instantly and his parents Stephen, 41, and Vicki, 42, were injured but later discharged from hospital along with another couple.

In October 2022, Darren Greenham, 45, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to George’s manslaughter.