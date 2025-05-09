Family Fun Day raises £1,100 for Lancaster cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morecambe resident raised £1,168 for the local cancer and bereavement charity who helped her family after her father’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

Amy Woof’s Family Fun Day was held at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club in Morecambe.

The event was well attended by many local families who enjoyed the entertainment on offer, ranging from stalls, games, a raffle and a bouncy castle.

The idea for the Family Fun Day in aid of CancerCare was born 12 months ago, a year after Amy’s dad passed away from bowel cancer.

Amy Woof and Hayley Pritchard with the cheque for CancerCare.

“Dad was supported by CancerCare during his intensive cancer treatment, and they were there for him when he needed someone to talk to during it all,” Amy said.

“CancerCare do such amazing work. We all know someone whose life has been affected by cancer in some way so it feels important to support them.”

Amy and her family were also supported by CancerCare. They accessed counselling services.

Amy continued: “They also helped me and my family a lot and I wanted to give something back. The support meant I had someone to talk to with no judgement or who had no connection to the situation at all.”

The Family Fun Day welcomed a superb turnout of local supporters:

“We had a really positive response and there was a flow of people coming in all day,” Amy said. “We’ll definitely look to do it again in the future.”

CancerCare is an independent charity providing therapy and support to people affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and those bereaved by cancer, life-shortening illness or sudden and unexpected death.