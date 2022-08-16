Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now they fear it could become a prison for Ava who is Deafblind.

Her parents believed the specially adapted bungalow on Castle Lane, Barnacre, Garstang would become their “forever home” and ideal for Ava, 16, and her sister when they moved in this summer.

Ava Jolliffe and neighbour Simon Penney on Castle Lane which they fear they will struggle to use Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

But they fear their peace will be shattered after a planning application was resubmitted to build nine homes on land off Castle Lane.

The application was originally submitted in July 2021 and was refused by Wyre Borough Council in January 2022 after local protests. But now agent Stuart Booth of JWPC Ltd of Lancaster has resubmitted an application, with some amendments, on behalf of applicant Claire Cooney.

It is a particularly concerning for the Jolliffe family because Ava hopes to get a guide dog. While there are no pavements on the local country lane the family had judged it so quiet that Ava might even be able to enjoy the independence of venturing out for walks alone.

Mum Laura says Ava’s case should be taken into account when any new planning decisions are made.

Ava Jolliffe pictured with mum Laura and dad Graham outside their new home which was bought with Ava's needs in mind. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

She said: “Ava is Deafblind and the lane is her safe haven, we specifically moved here due to it being a quiet deadend lane with low traffic and it not being a through fare. To build on this lane would undermine the equality of opportunity for Ava and other disabled residents of the lane as it provides their only access to Garstang and its amenities.

"This development and the infrastructure around it would no doubt leave her a prisoner in her own home, only able to leave the house in a car - this is an erosion of her accessibility equality and human rights.”

She continued: “Ava is super susceptible to an accident or being involved in an RTA due to her inability to hear any approaching vehicles or indeed see them as she is certified blind … From a safety perspective the lane is exceptionally narrow with blind bends, no pavements, minimal passing places and in most places it is totally impossible for any vehicle to under or overtake a wheelchair user - let alone a HGV.”

Laura is also concerned that the application has been lodged during the summer holidays when many of the people affected – including pupils and parents and carers of pupils at the nearby SS Mary & Michael Catholic Primary School are on holiday.

Ava Jolliffe's mum Laura next to the field where planning permission has again been applied for to build nine houses Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

She said: “The lane itself has listed buildings and is a historic road, at its entrance is the primary school entrance, the nursery entrance, parking for residents and the church - it is already notorious for traffic backing up onto the main road ... let alone the collisions that have already happened there.”

She added: “The road at its narrowest measures about 270 cm and a small tipper is 2.74 metered wide and when loaded weighs about 19 tonnes (the weight of 19 small cars) - what chance does a Deafblind wheelchair enabled child or small nursery/primary school child stand against one of these hurtling down a small narrow rural lane?”

Barnacre with Bonds Parish Council is holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss the application.