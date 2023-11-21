A fundraiser is to be held to mark a year since young dad Daniel Hives went missing during a night out in Lancaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel hasn't been seen since leaving a friend's house on December 10 last year.

His family and friends have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness, search along the sides of the River Lune - close to where he was last seen - and to mark his 29th birthday in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now they have organised a special event one year on from Daniel's disappearance to help keep their plight in the public eye.

Daniel Hives hasn't been seen since December 10 2022.

The all day event will be at the Beam and Brycg pub in Preston on December 9, between noon and midnight.

The event is to raise funds, as well as awareness, for Daniel, with funds raised to be split between continuing the search for Daniel, and his family's chosen charity, Beneath the Surface, who have helped them in their search.

The day will include stalls, children's events, singers and dancers, food and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel's family is also planning to do a reconstruction of the night he went missing, with Robbie standing in for his brother, in the hope this might jog someone’s memory.

The fundraiser is being held on the anniversary of Daniel's disappearance.

Daniel's friend Chantelle Simpson said: "We're doing anything and everything right now clutching on to hope. What kind of people would we be to give up on him now?"

Since Daniel's disappearance, police have searched the river and surrounding area.

The Lancashire Police Dogs unit, the Drone Team and the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and search dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue in the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voluntary underwater search team Beneath the Surface have also searched parts of the river twice.

Daniel's brother Robbie is joined by friends to mark Dan's 29th birthday. Photo: Joshua Brandwood

Daniel's brother Robbie has also messaged homeless prevention organisations nationwide to ask them to keep a look out for Daniel, and to let either the police or family know if he’s been seen.

During his visit to Lancaster to mark Daniel’s 29th birthday, Robbie made a personal plea, saying: "If you are out there Dan, just let us know you are safe.

"You don’t need to let us know where you are, just give us a little message or sign or anything, that’s all we need, just to know you are safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10 2022.

Daniel Hives.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting log 0250 of December 12.