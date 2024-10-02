Family and friends of Daniel Hives who went missing in Lancaster to carry out new search for 30-year-old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family and friends of missing man Daniel Hives are to undertake a new search of the area in the hope of uncovering something which may help to find him.

Daniel was last seen on the evening of December 10 2022. He had left a property in City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, and has not been spotted since.

Lancashire Police have carried out investigations to find Daniel including an extensive search of the river and surrounding area as well as exploring all CCTV and dashcam footage opportunities and speaking to witnesses.

The Lancashire Police Dogs unit, the Drone Team and the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit were supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and search dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue in the search.

Marking Daniel's 30th birthday earlier this year, his brother Robbie said: "Words can not describe how horrible and hard it is not to have you here with us.

“16 months of no word, no idea as to where you are. You should be with your family, friends and your son.

“We won't stop until we find you Daniel. We miss you more than words can describe and increase as the days go by.

“If you have ANY information big or small, that could help us find Dan please contact Lancashire Police, using reference 0250 of 12th December 2022.”

However, almost 22 months after Daniel went missing, friends and family have decided to carry out a fuirther search of their own.

Kat Foy, posting on the 'Join The Search To Find Daniel Hives' Facebook page, said: "We wish to do a search of the outer Morecambe areas. We do want to keep the exact location confidential for the time being but once the search has been done the group would be updated.

"Persons searching would need to be male or female over 21 and would like some to have some sort of experience, first aid, etc.

"The search will be arranged professionally, we would appreciate 20-25 persons who can search, then we can get the search arranged and under way."

Anyone who can help should contact the Facebook page for more information.