Families invited to visit new garden created in Lancaster to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The team at the crematorium, on Powder House Lane in Lancaster, designed and created the bespoke garden in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations taking place across the nation this week.

Jayne Pearce, Business Leader at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, said: “To celebrate this special Jubilee event, our amazing team has produced a beautiful commemorative garden.

"Yellow flowers form the shape of the Queen’s Royal Cipher, and flowers either side of this read ‘1952’ and ‘2022’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new garden at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium to celebrate the Queen's jubilee.

"We also sourced the flowers from local garden centres to support our local community.”

Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium is inviting families to visit the specially created Jubilee Garden located within the wider grounds of the crematorium.

The Crematorium and Memorial Group is part of Dignity plc and operates 46 crematoria and 24 cemeteries across the UK.

For more information about Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium visit www.dignityfunerals.co.uk

Yellow flowers form the shape of the Queen’s Royal Cipher.