Families celebrate new playground opening on Lancaster estate

Children and families on the Marsh in Lancaster are celebrating the reopening of Sycamore Grove playpark, which has been refurbished thanks to fundraising by Friends of Marsh.

The playpark, for children aged 10 and under, replaces the previous park which had to be closed in 2021 as it was deemed unsafe.

Brand new play equipment including a wheelchair friendly roundabout was chosen following consultations with children attending the Marsh Community Centre.

The Friends group were successful in applying to Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF) who awarded more than £28,000 to cover the cost of most of the play equipment.

Members of Friends of Marsh with local children enjoying the new play park.

Lancaster City Council contributed another £10,000 and installed the play park without charge.

Katie Schad, chair of Friends of Marsh and Lancaster Priory Community Worker, said: "We are very grateful to LEF for their generous funding and Lancaster City Council for helping towards costs and carrying out the installation.

"Local children are already really enjoying the new equipment and that would not be possible without the support we have received.”

Mandy Bannon, councillor for Marsh ward and member of Friends of Marsh, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many young children using the new play park.

"The new equipment is fantastic and it’s a great place for children and their families to meet up.

"It’s been a pleasure working as part of the Friends group and having the support of the council and Lancashire Environmental Fund. The completion of this playpark shows what local communities can achieve when we all work together.”

The Friends of Marsh is a subgroup of the Marsh Community Centre charity.

The Friends are a group of locally based people who meet at the community centre once or twice a term, to think through ways to support the area.

They welcome new members so if you would like to know more, email [email protected]