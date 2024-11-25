Families celebrate new playground opening on Lancaster estate
The playpark, for children aged 10 and under, replaces the previous park which had to be closed in 2021 as it was deemed unsafe.
Brand new play equipment including a wheelchair friendly roundabout was chosen following consultations with children attending the Marsh Community Centre.
The Friends group were successful in applying to Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF) who awarded more than £28,000 to cover the cost of most of the play equipment.
Lancaster City Council contributed another £10,000 and installed the play park without charge.
Katie Schad, chair of Friends of Marsh and Lancaster Priory Community Worker, said: "We are very grateful to LEF for their generous funding and Lancaster City Council for helping towards costs and carrying out the installation.
"Local children are already really enjoying the new equipment and that would not be possible without the support we have received.”
Mandy Bannon, councillor for Marsh ward and member of Friends of Marsh, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many young children using the new play park.
"The new equipment is fantastic and it’s a great place for children and their families to meet up.
"It’s been a pleasure working as part of the Friends group and having the support of the council and Lancashire Environmental Fund. The completion of this playpark shows what local communities can achieve when we all work together.”